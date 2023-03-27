Electric Vehicles…Life Beyond Gasoline

What is an EV…and why might you want one? What are the challenges? Is an EV right for you now?
Carolina Nature Coalition is “energized” to welcome Joel Dunn, a NC native, a lifelong outdoorsman and an environmentalist. He will provide the answers to these questions…and more! The Dunn family is an “all EV” household, driving an all electric car and a truck. Additionally, their home in Emerald Isle has had a solar plus battery storage system since 2018!
Join Joel and CNC on March 28 at 7 p.m. in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall located at 308 Meadow St. in New Bern.
This presentation is open to the public or join us via Zoom.
By Carolina Nature Coalition