Easterseals UCP Offers IDD Family Peer Support Group Meetings

Join us for the IDD Family Peer Support Group Virtual Meetings on the third Wednesday of every month. We offer two times in hopes to meet the needs of caregivers with varying schedules.
IDD Family Peer Support Group
Saturday, March 4, 2023, 1-2:30 pm
IDD Family Peer Support Group
Monday, March 15, 2023, 10-11:30 am
IDD Family Peer Support Group
Monday, March 15, 2023, 7-8:30 pm
New Bern in-person IDD Family Peer Introduction, at the New Bern EastersealsUCP office
Thursday, March 11, 2023, 9:30 am – 11:30 am
IDD Family Peer Introduction Panel (Virtual)
Tuesday, March 23, 2023, 6:30 – 8:30 pm
“Improving opportunities to find hope and resiliency through utilizing lived experiences unique to parents, caregivers, and guardians of individuals with IDD and SMI/SED. Building understanding, connections, and awareness to overcome challenges that require self-awareness and acceptance to achieve positive outcomes.”
“Easterseals UCP’s Family Peer Support services promotes self-determination and supports caregivers in making life choices. We provide advocacy and help the caregivers of individuals living with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and severe emotional disturbed/serious mental illness, identify social determinants of health that need resources in order to become a part of their community. ”
By Erin Heath, Family Peer Support Coordinator, Easterseals UCP