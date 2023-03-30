Eastern NC Kennel Club to host Easter Dog Show

March 30, 2023
Junior Handler for Eastern NC Kennel Club. Photo by Dallas Rae Photography.

Eastern NC Kennel Club Presents Our Easter Show & Go on April 1 at the Wild Child Dog Training facility, 11 a.m – 1 p.m. located at 491 Smith Road in Maysville, NC.

We will have many fun things at the April 1st event and it is very family friendly. We will have a junior handler there to teach other kids and encourage other kids to join the sports with their best dog friend by their side.

Events will include:

  • Rally Courses
  • Agility Courses
  • Conformation Run Throughs w/Judge
  • Canine Good Citizen and Trick dog tests
  • Doggy Easter Egg Hunt
  • Easter Photo Booth
  • Nail Trims
  • Raffle

Our newly formed kennel club is hosting a show and go to get like-minded dog people out together and have some fun!

The cost is $5 a run.

Agility courses. Photo by Dallas Rae Photography.
Agility courses. Photo by Dallas Rae Photography.
Agility courses. Photo by Dallas Rae Photography.
Agility courses. Photo by Dallas Rae Photography.

Sponsored by Wild Child Dog Training which is also a sniff spot people can rent.

Wild Child Dog Training. Photo by Dallas Rae Photography.
Wild Child Dog Training. Photo by Dallas Rae Photography.

By Sam Peterson

.

