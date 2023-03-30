Eastern NC Kennel Club to host Easter Dog Show

Eastern NC Kennel Club Presents Our Easter Show & Go on April 1 at the Wild Child Dog Training facility, 11 a.m – 1 p.m. located at 491 Smith Road in Maysville, NC.
We will have many fun things at the April 1st event and it is very family friendly. We will have a junior handler there to teach other kids and encourage other kids to join the sports with their best dog friend by their side.
Events will include:
- Rally Courses
- Agility Courses
- Conformation Run Throughs w/Judge
- Canine Good Citizen and Trick dog tests
- Doggy Easter Egg Hunt
- Easter Photo Booth
- Nail Trims
- Raffle
Our newly formed kennel club is hosting a show and go to get like-minded dog people out together and have some fun!
The cost is $5 a run.
Sponsored by Wild Child Dog Training which is also a sniff spot people can rent.
By Sam Peterson