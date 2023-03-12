Duke Energy Progress proposed rate increases, NCUC conducts public hearings

Duke Energy Progress, LLC, filed an application with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to adjust the electric service rates and charges in the state on Oct. 6, 2022. According to NCUC’s website, DEP requested permission to increase electric service charges and rates of about 18% over current revenues.
NCUC issued an order scheduling an investigation and hearings, establishing intervention and testimony due dates and discovery guidelines, and requiring public notice. New Bern Now obtained a copy on Friday.
The commission is conducting Public Witness Hearings of Duke Energy Progress application to raise electric rates, with the first one held on March 6 in Waynesville.
The following is the updated schedule of upcoming public witness hearings:
March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Person County Courthouse, 105 S. Main Street, Superior Courtroom, Roxboro.
March 14 at 7 p.m. in Hearing Room 2115, Dobbs Building, 430 N Salisbury, Raleigh (initially scheduled for Feb. 28).
March 20 at 7 p.m. in the Greene County Courthouse, 301 N. Green Street, Courtroom 1, Snow Hill.
March 21 at 7 p.m. in the Robeson County Courthouse, 500 N. Elm Street, Courtroom B, Lumberton (initially scheduled for Feb. 21).
An expert witness hearing will begin on May 1, 2023. The public may attend but will not be able to comment.
If approved, the rate changes will only affect customers who receive a Duke Energy Progress bill.
If you live in New Bern, an approved rate change may or may not affect you. If you pay Duke Progress Energy directly, it will affect you. If you receive an electric bill from the City of New Bern, it will not.
The city of New Bern is a member of the N.C. Eastern Municipal Power Agency and set their own rates.
By Wendy Card, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.