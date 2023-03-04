Craven Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to help build communities, one home at a time

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County recently celebrated ground breakings on their 79th and 80th homebuilding projects. Located in New Bern’s Pembroke neighborhood, the two construction sites mark the nonprofit’s latest work in their push to bring new homes to the city with a focus on transforming communities.
The sound of table saws, drills and nail guns have sounded throughout Pembroke over the last two years. The two newest projects are for future Habitat homeowners Marc Thomas and Venola Dillahunt, who will be neighbors on Aycock Avenue.
Additionally, Habitat construction crews and volunteers have completed four other homes in Pembroke and are in the process of building another, for a total of seven projects in the area since 2021.
The nonprofit recently closed their Faith Build home on Pearson Street, where area churches contributed not only monetarily but with volunteers and food as well. Just prior to that project, they closed out home constructions on Aycock Avenue and Wake Street.
Habitat Board of Directors member Julius Parham said the focus on building homes near one another is intentional.
“If we’re in a position where we have lots that are closer together that’s a stronger idea towards building community,” he commented. “Where we have the opportunity to do three or four in a row that really helps.”
Rose MacNeal, Habitat’s board president and chair, echoed Parham’s comments.
“We’re bringing people in, and the community takes pride, and it stabilizes the neighborhood,” she said.
MacNeal said Habitat is actively seeking county residents to act as volunteers for construction sites and at the Habitat ReStore on Pollock St. in New Bern. Habitat volunteers are required to take a one-hour orientation class.
“A lot of our volunteers are repeat volunteers,” MacNeal said. “We have diehards that are at every construction site and have worked on every home we’ve done for several years. We’re always looking for more volunteers to step up.”
Habitat is also seeking new members for its board of directors and various committees. Parham said he hopes to see more newcomers like recently appointed board member Shelia Henderson, who has personal experience with the Habitat homeowner experience.
“She paid off her mortgage and she’s a really good fit for the board. She’s an example of what we’re doing here,” he noted.
According to Michael Piraino, community outreach and development coordinator, the first step towards homeownership through Habitat for Humanity is attending a homeowner interest meeting led by Homeowner Services Coordinator Samantha Watkins. Piraino said applicants must make between 30% and 80% of the average income in the area. Other circumstances are also considered, such as residents faced with overcrowded or substandard living conditions.
The next step is an interview process with Watkins and then submission of an application.
“There’s a lot of paperwork involved. The application is very thorough,” Piraino said.
Those approved for Habitat homeownership are required to put in 300 sweat equity hours. The work consists of at least 200 hours spent on the home construction as well as time worked at the ReStore and with other nonprofits in the area.
“We like to say that’s the down payment,” Piraino said. “If you come out to the construction site chances are you’re going to meet the homeowner because they’re working on it too.”
“A lot of our homeowners are very eager and they get those hours in,” MacNeal added. “They see the light at the end of the tunnel, and they know their hard work is going to lead to them becoming a homeowner.”
Piraino said despite a common misconception, Habitat for Humanity is not in the business of giving away free homes. Habitat homeowners are given a 0% interest 25 year mortgage that is capped at 30% of their income.
“Our whole thing is about addressing the problem of households being cost burdened, which is when they’re spending more than 30% of their income on housing,” Piraino said. “There’s a lot of research that shows that when people do that, they might skip a healthcare payment, or they might not go to the doctor because they’re paying for their rent.”
Parham said the goal was simple.
“Our attempt is to make it affordable for them to own a home,” he commented.
The number of houses Habitat for Humanity of Craven County builds per year is based on annual funding, with construction costs running approximately $110,000 – $120,000 for each project.
Parham admitted that Habitat is still feeling the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, both in the loss of volunteers and the continuing rise in the cost of building supplies.
“But out of all of that we’re still in line with what we need to do,” he said. “We still have the mission going.”
Craven Habitat currently has two fundraising campaigns going, Let’s Build Together and their annual Count-Me-In campaign.
“Those are two ways folks can help donate towards our construction sites,” MacNeal explained.
Looking to the future, MacNeal said Habitat was preparing for the arrival of students from Penn State University who will take part in the deconstruction of a Trent Woods home.
“A homeowner is going to be demolishing the home and rebuilding and he offered us whatever we can take back, windows, doors, brick, anything that we can salvage,” MacNeal said.
Plans are also in the works for the ReStore’s next Upscale Resale auction on Nov. 3, which will be hosted at The Flame Catering and Banquet Center in New Bern.
Despite the challenges of finding funding, volunteers and land for new construction, Parham, who has served on the Habitat board on and off since 2009, said he is as optimistic about the nonprofit’s future as he has been in years.
“Right now we’re probably at the best situation we’ve been at in a long time,” he said. “This board has more members that are hands-on and I think it’s more cohesive now than I’ve seen in a long time.”
For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Craven County, visit cravencountyhabitat.org or call 252-633-9599.
