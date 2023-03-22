Craven County Board of Education calls special meeting for appeal panel hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education will hold an appeal panel hearing on March 28, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the Craven County School’s Administrative Building located at 3600 Trent Road in New Bern.
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a confidential hearing to prevent the disclosure of confidential or privileged information pursuant to N.C.G.S. 143- 318.11(a)(6), and (a)(3). Other than the opening and closing of the meeting, the meeting will be in closed session.
Submitted by Heather Nelder