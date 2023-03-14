Craven Concerts presents performance by Judy Carmichael

Join Craven Concerts with Judy Carmichael, a Grammy-nominated pianist/vocalist with guitar on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College. Carmichael is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride and swing piano.
Her talents have taken her all over the world from Carnegie Hall to the Guggenheim Museum in Venice, Italy. 2023 marks the 23rd anniversary of Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired, the popular NPR show and Podcast, which Carmichael produces and hosts. The high-energy program is a romp through the Great American Song-book combined with her wit and humor. Swinging Piano, Sultry Vocals, and Sassy Humor.
Tickets are available at Mitchell’s, Carolina Creations, Fuller’s Music and the Bank of the Arts, as well as cravenconcertsinc.org and at the door the night of the performance.
By Penny Sullivan