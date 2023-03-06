Craven Community College announces Summer Camps for 2023

Craven Community College (Craven CC) has announced its summer camps for 2023. Five camps will be held on the college’s New Bern campus and two engineering camps will be held on the Havelock campus.
Craven CC, in partnership with the Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation, will offer week-long, non-residential summer day camps for middle school and high school students on the Havelock campus. The camps will be led by local STEM teachers in partnership with engineers from Fleet Readiness Center East and NC State University. Limited scholarships may be available for students with demonstrated financial need.
The college’s New Bern campus will host Full STEAM Ahead in which rising 6th-8th graders will explore a week of hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) activities such as making soap-powered boats and ice cream, shooting Alka-Seltzer rockets, and experiencing virtual reality. There will also be Full STEAM Ahead Junior with comparable activities for rising 3rd-5th graders.
There will be two ceramics camps that let children get hands-on experience while creating fun creatures, bowls, and other pieces using specific hand-building techniques: Creative Hands for rising 3rd-5th graders and Glazed and Amazed for rising 6th-8th graders.
Additionally, the New Bern campus will host Junior Mad Scientist in which rising 3rd-5th graders will learn how to operate a rubber band cannon, physics of music, crystal formation, gravity, engines, and more.
- Engineering Camp – Havelock • High school: July 10-14 • $250
- Engineering Camp – Havelock • Middle School: July 17-21 • $250
- Full STEAM Ahead – New Bern • Rising 6th-8th graders: July 10-14 • $125
- Full STEAM Ahead Junior – New Bern • Rising 3rd-5th graders: July 17-21 • $125
- Creative Hands – New Bern • Rising 3rd-5th graders: July 24-28 • $125
- Glazed and Amazed – New Bern • Rising 6th-8th graders: July 31-Aug. 4 • $125
- Junior Mad Scientist – New Bern • Rising 3rd-5th graders: July 31-Aug. 4 • $125
To view more details and fill out the registration form, visit CravenCC.edu/SummerCamps. Anyone interested in the Havelock Engineering Camp must fill out an online application.
By Craig Ramey