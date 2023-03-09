Craven CC’s Early Childhood Education Program to host job fair and Smart Start conference

March 9, 2023

Craven Community College will host a job fair for Early Childhood Educators on the New Bern campus.

The Craven Community College Early Childhood Education program will host a job fair for Early Childhood Educators on March 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Ward Hall, room 132 on the New Bern campus. Local childcare businesses will be in attendance, allowing candidates to speak directly with potential employers and submit applications.

Business participants include: TEACH Early Childhood NC Scholarship Program, The Childcare WAGE$ Program, Duffyfield Childhood Development Center-Head Start, Education Support Systems LLC, Godette Child Development Center, Kiddie Kollege Learning Center, Kingdom Academy I & II, NC Pre-K, and Sunshine Scholars.

In conjunction with the job fair, Craven CC’s Early Childhood Education program is hosting the Craven Smart Start Conference, with program director Maria Eid presenting the keynote on outdoor learning.

This conference is worth .5 CEUs for professional development within Early Childhood Education. The conference will be held at Craven CC’s New Bern campus, with the keynote presented in Orringer Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Registration for the conference is required and costs $30. To register in advance, call 252-672-5921.

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support Local Independent News

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design