Commissioner says county will lower tax rate in response to property revaluation

The Craven County Board of Commissioners plans to lower county tax rates in response to the recent surge in local property valuation, according to Vice Chairman Dennis Bucher.
Many Craven County residents got an unwelcome shock last week when they received their new property revaluation forms in the mail. According to Craven County Tax Administrator Leslie Young, local property valuation increased an average of 42.03%.
Young emphasized that the number represented a county-wide average percentage increase in 2022 taxable real estate valuation.
“What that number represents is an average, that means there’s highs, lows and all in between in the valuation,” she noted.
Property taxes are calculated by multiplying the appraised value by the county tax rate, which will be determined during the board’s annual budget process in late spring and will become effective July 1, 2023.
The current county tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 is $0.56 per $100 valuation.
During the board of commissioners March 6 meeting, Bucher said he had received a number of calls from citizens concerned that the rise in their appraised property value would lead to a significant increase in their property taxes.
Bucher said the county planned to lower the tax rate during their budget process to address those concerns.
“So while someone’s home may have gone up 43%, we’re going to lower the tax rate. I can’t say it will be 43% but it will definitely come down,” Bucher said. “So, you’re not going to pay 43% more in taxes than you did this past year…That’s an important point that everyone needs to understand.”
Board Chairman Jason Jones said some properties his family owns had increased nearly 100%. He said he was “greatly concerned” that many homes in the rural areas of the county that had not seen significant increases before had seen their property valuations soar from 60% to more than 100%.
“That’s a lot of concern to me, it’s a big concern,” he commented.
Commissioner Beatrice Smith said she had received questions from members of her district asking how an appraised value can be assigned when they are unaware of an appraiser ever visiting their property.
“At some point an appraiser has been to their property. I can’t tell you the exact day or time,” Young responded. “Oftentimes the owner may not be at home because remember, we do not go inside houses.”
Young said between March 1, when the notices went out, and March 6 her office had received 180 appeals from Craven County residents regarding their property valuations.
“I’ve been very encouraged that of the 180, 33 have come in by submitting an appeal online, a new feature for Craven County,” Young said.
Residents who wish to appeal their property valuation can do so through a form included with their valuation notice or online at the Craven County Tax Administration website, cravencountync.gov/220/Tax-Administration. The website also contains Young’s informative Feb. 20 presentation to the board of commissioners concerning the revaluation.
By Todd Wetherington, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.