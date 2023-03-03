Coastal Women’s Forum invites public to annual Trade Share event

For the first time, Coastal Women’s Forum is pleased to invite the public to attend its Annual Trade Share event. Join us on March 23, 2023, for an evening of fun, food, and prizes. Forty CWF members will be displaying their products and services for the businesses they own or represent here in New Bern.
The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 pm and will be held at The Flame, 2301 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern. There is a charge of $30 per person and pre-registration is required. Sorry, we are not able to accommodate Walk-Ins. Space is limited, so sign up today at coastalwomensforum.com and scroll to the bottom of the page to register for Trade Share. Registration closes at 5 pm on March 17, 2023.
By Deedra Durocher