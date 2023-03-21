City of New Bern Public Notice: Rezoning

PUBLIC NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE THAT the Board of Aldermen of the City of New Bern will conduct a public hearing on March 28, 2023, in the City Hall Courtroom located at 300 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC, 28560, at 6 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached, on the question of rezoning parcels of land owned by Price & Poole 2612 Investment Property, LLC, consisting of 6.83 +/- acres from Neighborhood Business (C-4) to Commercial (C-3).
The parcel is located on the east side of Lowes Boulevard at its intersection with Trent Road and is further identified as Craven County Parcel ID# 8-044-007. All interested parties will be given an opportunity to be heard.
By City Clerk Brenda Blanco