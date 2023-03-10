Celtic folk-based trio, Talisk, coming to New Bern

New Bern Civic Theatre presents Talisk to The Athens main stage as part of their 2023 Encore Series on March 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Talisk formed in 2014 in Scotland as a purely instrumental band. In 2015 the trio won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award. Moshen Amini (concertina) became the 2016 BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician. The rising success of the band and its players continued to grow into 2017 where they were awarded “Folk Band of the Year” at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards. Amini was then named the 2018 “Musician of the Year” at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Following their critically acclaimed debut album, “Abyss,” Talisk’s second album, “Beyond,” quickly amassed five star reviews and rose to No.1 in the iTunes world music charts upon its late 2018 release. In that same year, Talisk received the Belhaven Bursary for Innovation in Scottish Music, the largest music prize in Scotland.
While Amini has been with the trio since its inception two of the instrumentalists have since changed. Currently Talisk consists of Moshen Amini, Benedict Morris (violin/fiddle), and Graeme Armstrong (guitar), each an extraordinary musician worthy of high praise.
Neil McFadyen of Folk Radio UK described Talisk in a review as having a “…driving, fiery sound. It’s hard to think of [another] band that has achieved so much and made such an impact on the trad music scene….” He continued, “They just keep piling the energy into the music, and it’s energy that sweeps their audience right along with them.”
Tickets and more information available online: newberncivictheatre.org.
Information provided by Michael Tahaney