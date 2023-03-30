Celebrate National Poetry Month in April with Craven-Pamlico Regional Libraries

Celebrate National Poetry Month at your Craven-Pamlico Regional Libraries throughout the month of April. Initially started by the Academy of American Poets in 1996, it “reminds the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters.”
But some of us would try to steal
A little from the book,
And put the words together,
And learn by hook or crook.
Join your friends at the Craven-Pamlico Regional Libraries in April and take your turn in writing an original poem that includes five random words provided by the library.
For more information, visit the library’s website at MyCPRL.org/poetry or visit your local Craven-Pamlico Regional Library
Poem segment from Learning to Read by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper (1825-1911) and is in the public domain.
By Peggi Carman