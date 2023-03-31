CarolinaEast Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Services asks community to “Come Heal With Us”

Campaign highlights importance of seeking advanced wound care treatment during Come Heal With Us Campaign
CarolinaEast Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Services announces its “Come Heal With Us” program for the millions of people battling a non-healing wound that should seek advanced treatment. Chronic wounds affect nearly seven million Americans, diminishing their quality of life and unfortunately their life expectancy. Through the 2023 Come Heal With Us program, CarolinaEast Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Services will focus on educating the underserved chronic wound population about the importance of early detection and treatment of chronic wounds.
Come heal with us at the CarolinaEast Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Services, which offers individualized care plans delivered by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Managed by Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care, CarolinaEast Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Services treats chronic foot and leg wounds that are often caused by underlying conditions such as diabetes and vascular disease. They offer comprehensive wound care and leading-edge treatments, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.
CarolinaEast is dedicated to delivering best-in-class patient outcomes and improved quality of life to people suffering from chronic wounds in our communities through clinically led, evidence-based wound care treatments.
“It is our privilege to provide wound healing services to New Bern and the surrounding communities,” said Gabrielle Ellis, MS, program director. “As the only wound clinic with a hyperbaric chamber in our three-county primary service area, we take pride in proven increased healing rates and significantly lower risk of amputation.”
It is critical that patients understand not only disease risk factors that can lead to the development of chronic wounds, but also the urgency and importance of seeking treatment right away. People living with diabetes, heart disease or peripheral artery disease (PAD) are at an even greater risk for health complications that stem from an untreated wound, in fact:
- One in four people living with diabetes will experience a diabetic foot ulcer.
- For those living with heart disease, 82 percent of leg amputations that occur are due to poor circulation in the affected limb.
- A quarter of people with advanced PAD may require an amputation within one year due to a non-healing wound.
Come heal with us! For more information on the treatment of chronic or infected wounds, contact CarolinaEast Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Services located at 2007-C Neuse Blvd. in New Bern, N.C. by calling 252-634-6360.
Submitted by Chelsea Robinson