CarolinaEast and UNC Health reach mutual termination agreement

Effective March 31, 2023
UNC Health and CarolinaEast Health System announced today that the two organizations have mutually agreed to end their affiliation, which has been in effect since July 1, 2021.
“CarolinaEast and UNC Health have reached a mutual agreement that it is in our best interests to no longer maintain our Affiliation Agreement. We thank UNC Health for their support and collaboration through the duration of our partnership,” said CarolinaEast CEO Michael Smith.
UNC Health Chief Operating Officer Steve Burriss noted, “CarolinaEast is a high quality healthcare system serving the people of eastern North Carolina. We wish them all the best moving forward and thank their teammates for being part of our team for the past 18 months.”
The affiliation termination will become final on March 31, 2023.
This termination is not expected to cause disruption or other difficulty with regard to processing of claims relating to payment for care provided to individuals insured by governmental or private insurers.
The end of the affiliation will not disrupt CarolinaEast clinical, operational, or administrative functions. The organization will continue to fulfill its mission of providing quality healthcare and related services through its physicians and other staff members.
By Brandy Popp and Phil Bridges