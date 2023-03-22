Call for construction bids on Stanley A. White Recreation Center

The City of New Bern invites single prime bids for the furnishing of labor, material, and equipment on the project known as the “Stanley A. White Recreation Center”. Sealed bids will be received at New Bern City Hall, 303 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC 28560, until 3 p.m. on April 25, 2023, for the construction of the Stanley A. White Recreation Center. All bids will be opened and read aloud starting at 3:05 p.m. on the 2nd Floor of New Bern City Hall.
Work of the Project includes construction of the Stanley A. White Recreation Center; a two-story, 35,000 square foot building, slab on grade, precast concrete structure, steel trusses and joists, and single-ply roof. Interior finishes of painted precast concrete and gypsum wallboard on metal studs, acoustical tile ceilings, epoxy resin and sealed concrete floors, aluminum storefront and curtainwall glazing with insulated glazing, hollow metal door frames and wood doors. Related site work will include access drives, parking lot, stormwater control devices, and concrete sidewalks.
Although attendance is encouraged, a non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on March 29 at 10 a.m. at the 2nd Floor of New Bern City Hall, 303 Pollock St. in New Bern, N.C. A tour of the building site will take place immediately after the meeting for those wishing to visit. All questions after that time shall be submitted via email. Contract Documents, including drawings and specifications, may be downloaded from the CPL ShareFile website by acquiring a link by sending an email.
All proposals shall be lump sum. Bidders are required by N.C. Gen. Stat. 143-128 to make a “good faith effort” to meet minority participation goals. Bidders shall identify on their bid the minority businesses that it will use on the project. Bidders shall submit, along with the bid an affidavit listing the good faith efforts it has made pursuant to subsection (f) of N.C. Gen. Stat. 143-128.2 and the total dollar value of the bid that will be performed by minority businesses. A bidder that performs all of the work under the contract with its own workforce may submit an affidavit to that effect in lieu of the aforementioned affidavit otherwise required under this subsection.
All contractors are hereby notified that they must have a proper license as required under the state laws governing their respective trades.
General contractors are notified that N.C. Gen. Stat Chapter 87, Article 1 will be observed in receiving and awarding general contracts. General contractors submitting bids on this project must have “Unlimited” license classification for “Building”.
Each proposal shall be accompanied by a cash deposit or a certified check drawn on some bank or trust company, insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, of an amount equal to not less than five percent (5%) of the proposal, or in lieu thereof, a bidder may offer a bid bond of five percent (5%) of the bid executed by a surety company licensed under the laws of North Carolina to execute the contract in accordance with the bid bond. Said deposit shall be retained by the owner as liquidated damages in the event of failure of the successful bidder to execute the contract within ten days after the award or to give satisfactory surety as required by law.
A performance bond and a payment bond will be required for one hundred (100%) of the contract price.
Payment will be made based on 95% of monthly estimates and final payment made upon completion and acceptance of work.
No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids for a period of 60 days.
The City of New Bern reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive informalities and irregularities in bidding, and to accept bids that are considered to be in the best interest of the city.
