Caleb King’s return as Havelock High head football coach voted down by board of ed

Reports of a former Havelock High School head football coach returning to helm the team were premature, according to a statement from the Craven County school district.
During a March 1 special called meeting of the Craven County Board of Education, the board went into closed session to discuss Human Resources Services Report 9A, which concerned the 2023-24 Havelock High head football coach contract for Caleb King.
When the board returned to open session they voted 6-1 to not accept the report, with Naomi Clark being the lone yes vote.
King previously served as the Rams’ head coach and worked as the team’s offensive coordinator during the 2022 season.
The announcement that King would be switching roles with head coach Allen Wooten was made on King’s Facebook page on Feb. 17 and has been reported by several local media outlets.
“I feel extremely blessed to say I am the Head Football Coach at Havelock High School,” King wrote. “My good friend, Coach Wooten, and I will be switching roles. Thank you to Coach Wooten, Coach (Tameka) Wiggins (athletic director), and Ms. (Claudia ) Casey (principal), for blessing me with this opportunity!”
But according to a statement released March 6 by the school district, the move has not been approved by either Craven County Schools or Havelock High and the current coaching contracts will remain in place for at least another four months.
The statement reads in full:
“Craven County Schools and Havelock High School did not make an official announcement regarding the head football coaching position. When it was shared that a change was being made regarding the head coach and the assistant coach position, it had not been presented to the Board of Education for approval.
“The current coaching positions are under contract for one year with the term ending June 30, 2023. The next steps will be under the direction of Ms. Claudia Casey, Principal-Havelock High School.”
New Bern Now reached out to Casey by phone and email Monday but had not received a reply by deadline.
King’s previous tenure as the Rams’ head football coach during the 2017-18 seasons was marked by success after success, with the team racking up a record of 27-3. In 2017, the Rams fell to Charlotte Catholic in the 3A state championship. The following year, Havelock made it back to regionals but lost to Jacksonville 41-34.
In 2109, King left for a job in South Carolina but returned to serve as offensive coordinator at J.H. Rose before coming back to Havelock last year.
This is a developing story and New Bern Now will post updates when new information is available.
By Todd Wetherington, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.