At the Gallery: Jimi Hendrix concert performed by Adam Hill

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present “At the Gallery: Jimi Hendrix” concert featuring the music of the Jimi Hendrix performed by Adam Hill at the Bank of the Arts on at 7 p.m. on March 25, 2023.
James Marshall “Jimi” Hendrix was an American guitarist, singer and songwriter. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential electric guitarists in the history of popular music, and one of the most celebrated musicians of the 20th century. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame describes him as “arguably the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music.” Hits include “The Wind Cries Mary”, “Purple Haze”, and “Foxy Lady”.
Adam Hill is a gifted guitar player and eastern North Carolina native known for his skilled bass performances not only of covers of popular songs, but his own original music as well. He currently plays with the Adam Hill Band, a guitar driven trio that offers classic rock, southern rock, country and funk songs good for the soul.
Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, available in person at Bank of the Arts, online at cravenarts.org, or over the phone at 252-638-2577.
By Mairin Gwyn