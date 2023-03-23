Aliens, Elvis and antiques taking one month break to relocate

One of New Bern’s most unique thrift stores is packing up its Elvis posters and alien mannequins Saturday with plans to reopen at a new site in May.
According to owner Angel Bland, The Junkyard Market will close the doors on its location at 6241 U.S. 70 West in New Bern for the final time on March 26. The store will reopen at an as-yet undisclosed location on May 6.
In a Facebook post, Bland wrote that she decided to sell the building after the North Carolina Department of Transportation made her an “offer I could not refuse” as part of their property acquisition for the ongoing U.S. 70 corridor improvements in preparation for the future I-42.
According to the post, The Junkyard Market will trade in its current two-story location for a one-story building closer to New Bern.
“We will still have a big discount section and of course our prices will remain the same!!! That will never change,” Bland wrote.
The store is currently offering a 50% sale on nearly all items in the building as well as its outside barn.
By Todd Wetherington