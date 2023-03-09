Agenda for Craven County Board of Education Work Session – March 14

Craven County Board of Education will hold a work session on March 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. in the Administrative Building Board Room, 3600 Trent Road in New Bern.
Public input will be received at this meeting.
Watch via livestream on Craven County School‘s YouTube channel.
A. BOARD WORK SESSION AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Adoption of Agenda
3. Safety Procedures and Ground Rules
4. Acknowledgements
B. INVOCATION
C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
D. RECOGNITION OF PARENT AND STUDENT REPRESENTATIVES TO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION WORK SESSION
E. RECOGNITION OF PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR AND TEACHER OF THE YEAR
F. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
1. Superintendent’s Update
G. STRATEGIC PLANNING AND CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT
1. EOG/EOC Summer Remediation and Testing
H. HUMAN RESOURCE SERVICES
1. Human Resource Services Report 9A March
2. Policy (First Reading)
a. Policy 7241: Drug and Alcohol Testing of Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators
I. BREAK (10 Minutes)
J. ACADEMIC SERVICES
1. Out-of-State Field Trips
K. SYSTEMS AND OPERATIONS
1. Policies (First Reading)
a. Policy 1510/4200/7270: School Safety and Policy 4342: Student Searches
2. Regulation 4342-R: Student Searches
1. PUBLIC RELATIONS
1. Let’s Talk
M. BREAK (10 Minutes)
N. FINANCE
1. Budget Planning Process
2. Budget Amendments
a. State Funds Amendment
b. Fund 8 Other Restricted Funds Budget Amendment
O. CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
1. Policy Review
a. Policy 2310: Public Participation at Board Meetings
b. Policy 2200: Election of Officers/Organization of Board
c. Policy 5210: Distribution and Display of Non-School Material
2. Consideration of a Resolution in Support of Senate Bill 49
3. Craven Community College Board of Trustees Appointment Process
4. Goal Work
5. BIN
P. MEETING EVALUATION (+/∆)
Q. CLOSED SESSION
R. ADJOURN
By Heather Nelder