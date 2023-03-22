A spring stroll along New Bern golf course to bring awareness to Parkinson’s

Bike Box Project invites community members to take part in its Parkinson’s Awareness Walk on April 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., beginning at the Taberna Country Club, 401 Taberna Way in New Bern, N.C. The Walk’s goal is to raise money and bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease as well as PD research, mitigation measures, and support available to those with PD and their caregivers. Its organizers also hope the event provides the community with an enjoyable day of exercise and fellowship. Those interested in the 1-mile or 3-mile Walk may participate by contributing $20 onsite or online at bikeboxproject.org/events-home, and by walking in person or virtually.
“We are excited to share what we know about Parkinson’s disease, and more importantly, what local resources are available to those afflicted with Parkinson’s. In New Bern and the surrounding area, we have a fierce, enthusiastic community who are fighting back against PD by staying active, informed, and united. We encourage everyone to come, walk, have fun, and, in the process, learn and support our efforts to eradicate this disabling disease,” said Bethany Richards, founder of Bike Box Project.
Bike Box Project is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting our local Parkinson’s community and helping fund a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Through its fundraising, awareness campaigns, and programs, it provides support and hope to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers in New Bern, NC, and the surrounding area. It also contributes to Parkinson’s research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. One Bike Box Project program is Rock Steady Boxing, a research-based Affiliate Training Camp program that works to mitigate the symptoms and slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Through non-contact, fitness classes, those with Parkinson’s work on mobility, coordination, flexibility, balance, and voice projection utilizing the Rock Steady Method in an upbeat, positive atmosphere surrounded by energetic and fun coaches and volunteers, while amongst friends who battle similar struggles.
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately the dopamine-producing neurons in the brain which can impact motor skills, cognitive function, and mental health. There are over 10 million people affected by PD worldwide, with an estimated million in the United States alone, and another nearly 90,000 being diagnosed each year. There is no cure currently, but advances in research have provided breakthroughs in diagnosis, medication, and mitigation procedures and treatments, including exercise.
For more information about the event, Bike Box Project, Rock Steady Boxing, and Parkinson’s disease or call 252-631-2445.
By Susan Chandler