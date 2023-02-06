Women’s Clothing Drive a Success

Once again, the New Bern community responded and the Women’s Clothing Drive hosted by Tried By Fire, Inc. (TBFI) on Jan. 16, was an overwhelming success! “We expected to get a good response, but this turned out to be far greater than we could have imagined,” said Bonita Simmons, Executive Director of Tried By Fire, Inc. With support from a MLK Service Day Project Grant from Target Corporation, women’s clothing, shoes, handbags, and jewelry were received at My Sister’s House (MSH), now nearing completion, at 524 Roundtree Street.
Seventeen volunteers, including TBFI Board and Advisory Council members, offered 73 hours that day to receive and transport the donations from that day to an apartment within Craven Terrace that will be transformed into “Marla’s Closet” once all the items have been appropriately sorted. Marla Mitchell Grady was a beloved music educator in Craven County. After her passing last year, family, friends, and colleagues wanted to honor her memory with a project that would reflect her commitment to empowering women and girls, and Marla’s Closet offered that opportunity. Agencies such as Coastal Women’s Shelter, True Justice International, Promise Place, Reviving Lives Ministries, Craven-Pamlico Reentry Council, and other organizations helping women in need and/or in search of employment, will be invited to visit Marla’s Closet to select whatever items they can use, at no cost.
For information on Marla’s Closet, contact Tried By Fire, Inc. at 252-637-2339.
By Deedra Durocher, Volunteer & Resource Coordinator, TBFI & MSH