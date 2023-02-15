Walk with a Doc and Keep Fit for Heart Health

Join CarolinaEast Health System for Keeping fit with Heart Health with Dr. Alex Kirby on Feb. 18, 2023 at 9 a.m. at Creekside Park. He will be talking about Heart Health and how exercise can help to lower our risk of developing heart disease. Kirby is a cardiologist who works at the Heart Center here in New Bern.
Meet at the second shelter — Walking Trail Shelter. Rain Location is the front entrance of the New Bern Mall.
All Walk with Doc events are free and open to the public. After the brief medical presentation, we will all participate in a group walk. The walk is 1.5 miles in total, but people are welcome to walk all of it or part of it. People of all ages and fitness abilities are welcome! Bring your friends and family!
By Chelsea Robinson, Public Relations Specialist