Volunteers Needed for 2023 Neuse River Senior Games

The Neuse River Senior Games Steering Committee needs volunteers for the 2023 Games being held primarily in New Bern, N.C. April 24 through May 3.
The Neuse River Senior Games is a non-profit organization that provides health and fitness programs for seniors aged 50 and better in a six-county area including Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, and Pamlico. The athletic events and SilverArts competition provide a forum to meet new people, enjoy healthy competition, be creative, and most importantly, have fun.
Volunteers will check in participants at athletic events, time participants and keep the score at athletic events, monitor the SilverArts exhibit, and be a cheerleader for all participating seniors. Food, drinks, and a Neuse River Senior Games volunteer shirt will be provided to all volunteers.
Athletic events include Basketball Shooting, Billiards, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Cycling, Football Throw, Fun Walk, Golf, Horseshoes, Pickleball, Shuffleboard, Softball Throw, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, and Track and Field. The SilverArts competition includes Heritage Arts, Literary Arts,
Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and a variety of sub-categories. All entries are displayed at the SilverArts exhibit throughout the Games.
The NRSG Steering Committee heavily relies on volunteers each year and they are the reason the Games are successful.
For more information on volunteering at the 2023 Neuse River Senior Games, please contact the Local Games Coordinator, Andrew Kendall, at (252) 636-6606. Volunteers can register through the Craven County Recreation and Parks website.