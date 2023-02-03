United Way Announces Flappers, Flasks and Foul Play Murder Mystery Fundraiser

Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m.
at the Aerie Bed and Breakfast Speakeasy, 509 Pollock Street in New Bern, NC
Join United Way of Coastal Carolina in helping to solve a murder at the inaugural Murder Mystery Fundraiser: Flappers, Flasks and Foul Play on March 11. Take the opportunity to attend a Gatsby themed murder mystery party at the Aerie Bed and Breakfast and help our local community. Travel to a 1920 prohibition Speakeasy in costume and participate in solving the mystery as a murder happens. Each attendee will be given a role from the time period – from gangster, mogul, newsie, shyster, flapper and more – and put their sleuthing skills to the test as the evening unfolds. There will be cocktails, food, and music, and the best detective will receive a fishing charter from Driftwood Charters. Prizes will also be awarded for the best costume, most convincing character and more.
The tickets are $100 each and there are overnight packages available through the Aerie Bed and Breakfast website for those that just don’t want to leave. Tickets are limited and can be purchased on the United Way of Coastal Carolina website or Facebook page.
For 66 years, United Way of Coastal Carolina has been working to make a difference in education, income and health resources in our community.The mission of this non-profit is to improve the lives of children, families and seniors in Coastal North Carolina. United Way supports thirteen different non-profit agencies across Craven, Carteret, Pamlico and Jones County that provide programs to serve those who need assistance with domestic violence, addiction, literacy, shelter, medical and prescription needs, food insecurity, childcare and more. They have been instrumental in helping disaster recovery efforts from hurricanes in all our local counties.
Information can be found at unitedwaycoastalnc.org/flappers-flasks-and-foul-play-fundraiser-united-way.
Submitted by Sherwood Crawford