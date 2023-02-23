Tuppence to perform free concert at Riverside UMC

Tuppence, New Bern’s dynamic duo of traditional music, presents a free concert of traditional and contemporary folk music at Riverside United Methodist Church Sunday afternoon February 26. The program will include traditional and contemporary folk songs, ballads, fiddle tunes, sea chanteys, and more.
Tuppence consists of Sara and Simon Spalding, playing fiddle, guitar, octave mandolin, bodhran (Irish drum), and other instruments. Tuppence has performed at festivals and concerts from Pamlico County to Scotland, bringing their unique folk style to audiences young and old. Their CDs, “Small Change” and “Give Me Your Hand” will be offered for sale at the concert.
Tuppence will perform Scottish and Irish ballads, contemporary acoustic music, sea chanteys, and dance tunes, in a show in which anything musical can and probably will happen!
Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Avenue “A” in New Bern. The doors will open around 2:30, and the music starts at 3:00. There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church will be accepted.
By Simon Spalding