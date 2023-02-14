Trent Woods Garden Club Visits Homeplace of New Bern

The Trent Woods Garden Club is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area.
The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc
TWGC volunteers visited Homeplace and assisted the residents with floral arrangements made in small punch cups, that they kept to enjoy for Valentine’s day. After a treat of cookies, chocolate hearts and juice, the residents enjoyed a sing along with special guest Bill Wyatt. The hostess was Marcia Sproul who organized the details of the visit. They visit nursing homes in the New Bern area every month September through April.
By Deb Tallman