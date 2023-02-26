Traffic Alert — Construction on U.S. 70 service road in James City

Starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Feb. 27, 2023, the U.S. 70 Eastbound service road (SR 1153), between West Grantham Road and Custom Marine Fabrication (south of the Grantham Road intersection) will be closed. This closure will end by 7 p.m. There will be no detour in place as travelers should use U.S. 70 to avoid the closure. Contractor crews will be installing storm drain pipe as part of the U.S. 70 Improvements in James City Project. This work is weather dependent.
The project team is available to answer questions via email, call 1-855-925-2801 and enter code 7872 when prompted or visiting 118B Market St. in New Bern.
By NCDOT via PublicInput.com