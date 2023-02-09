Things to Do In and Around New Bern: Feb 9 – 12

Around Town
Special thanks to everyone who showed up for today’s Community Listening Session presented by Shannan Bowen, the executive director of NC Local News Workshop at Elon University. Your voice and participation are important to New Bern Now and vital to helping us deliver news to New Bern and surrounding communities’. A summary of what was discussed will be published within the next week. We appreciate Piero Passalacqua and La Casetta for sponsoring lunch and event center. Stay tuned for future updates.
Events and Activities
10 – 25: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, New Bern Civic Theatre, 412 Pollock St.
11: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., 3100 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
11: God’s Broken Crayons Still Color, 1 p.m., Harrison Center, 311 Middle St.
11: New Bern High School Band Mattress Fundraiser, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 4200 Academic Dr.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
The Mad Hatter at Cork Wine Bar & Bistro, 319 Bern St.
30 Second Rocks at Attitude’s Pub & Grill, 32 Shoreline Dr.
Friday
Aaron Davenport Live at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.
Saturday
Stop Light Valentine’s Party at Mickey Milligan’s Billiards, 3411 Trent Road
The Black Heritage Concert in New Bern, NC featuring Geno Marriott & the Spirit of Jazz and Romonta and Friends, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1125 Pine Tree Dr. Tickets on Eventbrite.
Sunday
Superbowl LVII Tailgating Party at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands.
Arts
New Bern Artwalk is scheduled for Feb. 10 from 5 – 8 p.m. Contact the Craven Arts Council & Gallery for a list of participating businesses and nonprofits in downtown New Bern. Join them for the Her Story reception and the Valentine’s Day Card’s exhibition and reception at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. 80 for Brady (PG13), Avatar: The Way of Water (PG13), The Amazing Maurice (PG), A Man Called Otto (PG13), Knock at the Cabin (R), Missing (PG13), M3GAN (PG13), and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG).
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Wendy Card, Co-Editor
