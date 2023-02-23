Things to do in and around New Bern: Feb 23 – 26

Around Town
Craven Concerts presents a Concert by world-renowned pianist, Alina Kiryayeva today at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. in Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium. Her program is called “Modern Piano” which incorporates the infusion of popular melodies meddled with a classical style. Well-known works by Liszt, Chopin, and Beethoven are coupled with virtuosic arrangements of famous tunes such as “Barbie Girl”, “The Sound of Silence” and “A Thousand Years”.
Events and Activities
23: Craven Concerts presents Alina Kiryayeva, 7:30 p.m., Orringer Auditorium, Craven Community College. Tickets are available here.
24 – 25: Carolina Ballet presents “Behind the Curtain and On the Stage” Fri: 7:30 p.m. and Sat: 2:30 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium.
24 – 25: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m., Sun: 2 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre.
25: High School Shakespeare Contest, 10 a.m. at the Cullman Performance Hall inside the North Carolina History Center. Presented by the English-Speaking Union Colonial NC Branch.
25: Blood Drive benefitting CCHS, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Flea Market, 2302 Trent Rd.
Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Brian McDowell at Harris Teeter, 2019 S Glenburnie Road
Friday
Tommy Duzan at BrÜtopia, 1201 US-70
Clarence Coley Croons for You at The Brown Pelican, 1017B Broad St.
The Wannabees at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 S Front St.
Saturday
Joe Baes at Cork Wine Bar & Bistro, 319 Bern St.
Sunday
Simon Spalding at Riverside United Methodist Church, 405 Avenue “A”
Blak Shep Duo at Baxter’s 1892, 323 Pollock St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772.
Cocaine Bear (R), Jesus Revolution (PG13), Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantimania (PG13), Marlowe (R), Magic Mike’s Last Dance (R), 80 for Brady (PG13), A Man Called Otto (PG13), Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (PG), Avatar: The Way of Water (PG13)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Wendy Card, Editor