Things to do in and around New Bern: Feb 16 – 19

Events and Activities
16: After Work: Harp & Friends, 6 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call 252-626-5419.
17 – 19: Antique Show and Sale, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County, 203 S. Front St. Presented by the New Bern Preservation Foundation.
17 – 19: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m., Sun: 2 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre.
18: New Bern Mardi Gras Festival and Parade, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Spencer Ave.
18: 6th annual Black History Month Parade, starts at 12 p.m. Third Avenue near the site of the former Stanley White Recreation Center and travel down Broad Street to George Street before ending at Kafer Park.
18: The Polar Express, 4 p.m., New Song United Methodist Church, 521 W. Grantham Rd.
18: Carolina Chamber Music Festival Turns 20 with pre-concert discussion, 6:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. Call 252-626-5419.
19: Festive Family Concert First Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. at the Session House, 400 New St.
Stop by the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more at 400 Johnson St.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Open Mic night at The Brown Pelican, 1017 B Broad St.
Friday
30 Second Rocks at Bootleggers & Barrels, 417 S. Front St.
Saturday
Brant Island Strings at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.
Q City 9 Ball Tour at Mickey Milligans Billiard’s, 3411 Trent Road
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. 80 for Brady (PG13), A Man Called Otto (PG13), Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (PG13), Avatar: The Way of Water (PG13), Knock at the Cabin (R), Magic Mike’s Last Dance (R) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Wendy Card, Editor