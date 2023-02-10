Temple B’nai Sholem Welcomes Rabbi Benjamin Shull

Temple B’nai Sholem is pleased to welcome Rabbi Benjamin Shull who will begin his tenure on March 3, 2023. The congregation is especially thankful that Shull will be joining the community as a part-time rabbi after 30+ years rabbinic leadership. President Howard Neviser, in announcing the appointment said, “We are really looking forward to this big step for our congregation.”
Ben Shull, a native of Philadelphia, PA, was ordained in 1986 from the Jewish Theological Seminary of America. He received his master’s in social work from Columbia University in 1987. He has served congregations along the east coast, from Venice, FL to Woodcliff Lake, NJ. He has also served as the executive director of the University at Albany Hillel working with college students and as executive director of the Tampa Jewish Family Services. Rabbi Shull presently serves as a chaplain for Liberty Homecare and Hospice and is very excited about his new appointment serving Temple B’nai Sholem.
Shull and his wife Dr. Stacy Lang, a clinical social worker, have two sons. One lives in Raleigh, and one is a senior at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Shull and Lang are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first grandchild this spring.
Temple B’nai Shole is a Reform Jewish Congregation located in the historic district of New Bern, NC. Founded in 1893, its mission is to cultivate the tenets of Reform Judaism through prayer, worship, study, fellowship, and good works. Temple B’nai Sholem is dedicated to sustaining and building the New Bern area Jewish community.
To learn more about the Temple visit the website at bnai-sholem.com or call the president at 252-638-4545.
By Jody Sherman