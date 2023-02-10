Stanley White Recreation Center, Public Comment among agenda items for upcoming New Bern BOA meeting – Feb 14

The Feb. 14 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 1027 Lees Avenue.
(Ward 5) Beau Dorsey has submitted an offer to purchase 1027 Lees Avenue for$2,000. The parcel is a vacant 0.12-acre residential lot with a tax value of $4,000. The property was acquired jointly by the City and County in October 2015 through tax foreclosure. The unpaid taxes, interest, penalties, fees, and costs due at that time were $2,580.52 to Craven County and $216.38 to the City. This property is within the boundary of the Redevelopment Commission. The Commission adopted a resolution on July 13, 2022 in support of the Board initiating the upset bid process. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
6. Consider Approving a Proclamation for Arbor Day.
Kari Warren, Director of Parks and Recreation, has requested a proclamation to recognize Arbor Day on Friday, March 17, 2023. Parks and Recreation will make a future announcement about its plans to observe the day.
7. Approve Minutes.
Draft minutes from the Dec. 13, 2022 closed session, Jan. 28, 2023 regular meeting, and Feb. 1, 2023 special meeting are provided for review and approval.
8. Update from CPL Architects on Stanley White Recreation Center.
(Ward 2) Representatives from Clark Patterson Lee (“CPL”) Architects and Engineers will be in attendance to provide an update on the Stanley White Recreation Center project.
9. Presentation on GIS HUB.
Alice Wilson, GIS ·Manager, will review a GIS hub site that has been created to provide information related to the City and surrounding areas.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Redevelopment Commission’s Sale of 827 Cedar St.
(Ward 1) In August of 2022, the Redevelopment Commission received a bid of $1,140 from William Richardson for the purchase of 827 Cedar Street. Mr. Richardson proposed to the Commission that he would use the property for personal space, possibly parking. The parcel is a very small 0.02-acre vacant residential lot with a tax value of $1,520. His bid was advertised, but no additional bids received. If the sale is approved, restrictions will be imposed to prohibit the property from being used to store junked or wrecked vehicles and to prohibit the erection of a structure. Proceeds from the sale will be placed in the Redevelopment Fund.
The City transferred ownership of the property to the Commission in November 2020. The parcel had been donated to the City in August of 2019 after the mortgage lender foreclosed for loan default. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
11. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Sale Tax Parcel ID 8-015-023 on Neuse Avenue.
(Ward 1) The Board adopted a resolution on Nov. 22, 2022, to initiate the upset bid process for Tax Parcel ID 8-015-023 (front of 1000 Neuse Avenue) after receiving an offer of $3,000 from Argelis Arauz Fallas. The property is a vacant 0.23-acre parcel that was acquired by the City and County in 2006 through tax foreclosure. It has a tax value of $6,000. If the property is sold for the initial bid, the City will receive $1,266.67 and the County will receive $1,733.33 from the proceeds. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
12. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Law Enforcement Mutual Assistance Agreement with the Havelock Police Department.
By resolution dated February 09, 2016, the Chief of Police is authorized to execute mutual aid agreements with other North Carolina law enforcement agencies pursuant to NCGS §160A-288, if the agreement is consistent with a model agreement that was part of that resolution. The City of Havelock has proposed an agreement that differs from the model and, therefore, requires Board approval. A memo from Police Chief Patrick Gallagher describing the additional provisions is attached. His memo also outlines his recommendations for approval of each provision.
13. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 70 “Traffic and Vehicles” to Amend the Schedule of Speed Limits to Reduce Speed on National Ave.
(Ward 1) The Riverside Neighborhood Association has requested the speed limit on National Avenue between Neuse Avenue and Dunn Street be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph. The request was evaluated by Public Works and the Police Department, and a determination was made that lowering the speed would benefit public safety without having a negative impact on vehicular traffic movement. A memo from George Chiles, Director of Public Works, is attached.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Authorize the Execution of a Deed and Transfer and Reversion Agreement to Transfer Properties to the Redevelopment Commission.
(Wards 1, 2, and 5) The Redevelopment Commission approached the City in 2022 about the possible donation of a number of parcels that were jointly owned by the City and Craven County. The Commission’s desire is to develop the parcels consistent with the redevelopment plan. Craven County agreed to transfer to the City its interest in 10 parcels with the understanding that the subsequent conveyance to the Commission will be subject to a Transfer and Reversion Agreement. The agreement provides the Commission must develop or cause the parcels to be developed consistent with the redevelopment plan within 60 months. The interest in any unutilized parcels will revert back to the City. The City will then transfer any such reverted parcels back to the County in the same amount of the County’s percentage of ownership. A memo from Jaimee Bullock-Mosley, Assistant City Attorney, is attached along with a copy of the County’s resolution that identifies the parcels by address and tax parcel ID.
15. Consider Adopting an Ordinance for the Demolition of 831 Eubanks St.
(Ward 5) A letter of minimum housing deficiencies was sent to the owner of 831 Eubanks Street on May 19, 2020. A complaint was filed on Dec. 13, 2021 alleging the structure unfit for human habitation, and a hearing was scheduled for Dec. 29, 2021. The owner was present at the hearing and stated he was trying to sell the property. An order was issued giving the owner until March 1, 2022 to bring the property into compliance. To date, no permits have been applied for, and the structure remains noncompliant. A letter was sent to the owner on Jan. 20, 2023 advising a demolition ordinance would be sought. Public Works estimates the cost of demolition at $14,500. Pictures of the property and a complete list of chronological events are attached along with a memo from Jessica Rhue, Director of Development Services.
16. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Section 66-85 for City-Sponsored Events.
For several years, the Governing Board allocated funding in the City’s annual budget for specific events coordinated by outside groups. Following discussions to eliminate such funding, the Board adopted an ordinance on Feb. 14, 2012 that listed certain events to be designated as city-sponsored events. Those events would receive support from the City in the form of in-kind services. Staff seeks to update the list to remove events that are no longer held and those that are organized and conducted by the City. Additionally, Victor Taylor with Vision Forward has requested the list be expanded to include the Black History Month Parade that is held each year in February.
By Brenda Blanco, City Clerk
