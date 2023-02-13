Spotlight Shines on Local Sports: Feb. 5 – Feb. 11

Epiphany High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Feb. 6: 83-69 (L) Epiphany @ Wayne Christian (Goldsboro)
Women’s Basketball
Feb. 6: 59-18 (L) Epiphany @ JPIIC
Havelock High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Feb. 7: 66-39 (L) Havelock @ NJHS (Jacksonville)
Feb. 10: 93-85 (L) Havelock vs. J.H. Rose (Greenville)
Women’s Basketball
Feb. 7: 54-50 (L) Havelock @ NJHS (Jacksonville)
Feb. 10: 50-44 (W) Havelock vs. J.H. Rose (Greenville)
New Bern High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Feb. 7: 62-53 (W) New Bern @ D.H. Conley (Greenville)
Women’s Basketball
Feb. 7: 61-25 (L) New Bern @ D.H. Conley (Greenville)
West Craven High School
Winter Sports
Men’s Basketball
Feb. 7: 94-55 (L) 68-57 (W) West Craven vs. North Pitt (Bethel)
Feb. 10: 75-70 (L) West Craven @ SouthWest Edgecombe (Pinetops)
Women’s Basketball
Feb. 7: 81-39 (L) West Craven vs. North Pitt (Bethel)
Feb. 10: 59-49 (L) West Craven @ SouthWest Edgecombe (Pinetops)
We are looking to improve our High School sports information. If you are a parent or coach and you want to shine the spotlight on students, send us an email or give us a call at 252-259-6853.
Together, we can figure out ways to showcase all students’ activities, not only sports along with teachers and coaches.
By Nicole Kirch