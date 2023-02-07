River Bend Community Organic Garden Presents Seventh Roundtable for Gardeners

After a COVID-caused hiatus, the River Bend Community Organic Garden (RBCOG) has returned to present its Seventh Roundtable for Gardeners.
With spring just around the corner, it is time to start planning your garden. Perhaps you are already growing winter vegetables and want to get those early spring plants started, but managing everything seems rather daunting. Are you concerned about the best way to start your plants or fend off the lurking army of pests that wants to make a buffet of your carefully raised young plants?
The workshop offers gardeners and community members an opportunity to find solutions to their gardening concerns. Our panel of three experts will help you get your garden on track to grow healthy herbs and vegetables, with suggestions based on their background and knowledge of gardening specific to this area. They will suggest remedies for your vegetable concerns during this interactive forum with gardeners and find answers to your garden problems.
Following the forum, winter-themed refreshments will be served. Our gardeners are creative cooks, and they will show you that healthy food can taste delicious. They are happy to share their recipes. Attendees are invited to stay for refreshments and conversation.
The Roundtable will take place on Feb. 21, 2023, at 6:30 pm at the River Bend Municipal Building, 51 Shoreline Drive, River Bend
Reservations are recommended. Contact Dee Smith at 252-349-4000.
By Constance Casey