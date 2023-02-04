Public Comment, Sewer Line Replacement Among Agenda Items on Craven Board of Commissioners’ Meeting – Feb 6

The meeting will be held on Feb. 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. View the agenda and packet in its entirety here.
CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
1. PETITION OF CITIZENS – AGENDA TOPICS
Comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda of any regularly scheduled meeting of the Board shall be made during an agenda comment period occurring at the beginning of each regularly scheduled meeting. Comments during this period shall be limited to those comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda for such meeting.
Each speaker must address the Board as a whole (and not any individual Commissioner, County staff member or the audience) from the lectern and shall begin his or her remarks by giving his or her name and address and the topic about which they intend to speak. Each speaker will have three minutes to make remarks, as measured by a timer operated by County staff. A speaker may not yield any of his or her time to another speaker. *
Speakers must be courteous in their language and presentation and must abide by generally accepted standards of decorum. Speakers shall not make the same or repetitive comments, whether during a particular comment period or over the course of multiple comment periods. Speakers shall not attack or insult any person or group of people, and speakers shall not give belligerent or hostile comments during any comment period.
2. APPROVE CONSENT AGENDA
A. JAN. 17, 2023, Regular Session Minutes
B. Tax Releases and Refunds
The Board is requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as presented in the following document.
Tax Administrator, Leslie Young, submitted an explanation for the following refund:
Per North Carolina General Statute 105-278.2(a) effective on or after July 1, 2022, and per Craven County Board of Equalization & Review ruling on Nov. 29, 2022, Owner – Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens, Parcel ID 6-218-040 qualifies for exemption excluding sales office and parking area for their sales office. The difference in valuation that now qualifies as exempt is $432,200 which results in a refund of $2,614.81.
C. Solid Waste – Disaster Debris Contracts Budget Amendment
Historically, Craven County through the Solid Waste Department has pre-positioned contracts in place for Disaster Debris Removal and Monitoring Services. These contracts and their related procurement must maintain strict compliance with State and Federal regulations in order to ensure reimbursement in the event of a natural disaster. Craven County awarded contracts for both disaster debris removal and disaster debris monitoring in September 2018. Even though Craven County currently has a contract for disaster debris removal and disaster debris monitoring services that runs through September 2023, Craven County Solid Waste is still pursuing the new request for proposals and requests for qualifications in order to avoid problems from contracts expiring during hurricane season.
Craven County has an as-needed consulting contract in place with Recovery Management Associates, LLC, a firm that provides disaster debris consulting services for Craven County. Craven County Solid Waste is requesting approval of the budget amendment shown below, in the amount of $8,000, for costs associated with technical assistance, procurement support, and administrative support from Recovery Management Associates, LLC. Together, Recovery Management Associates, LLC and Craven County will request proposals and qualifications for Craven County’s Debris Monitoring and Debris Removal services contracts. These contracts will be presented to the Board for award at a future meeting.
D. Solid Waste – Emergency Repairs Budget Amendment
An emergency sewer line replacement was needed at The Monette’s Convenience Center, located at 4001 Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern. Due to the years of truck traffic on the Convenience Center site, the older pipes cracked and broke in several spots leading to a line collapse. This impacted the restroom facilities of the neighbor and lessor. Due to the terms of Craven County’s lease an urgent repair was required, and the damaged line was replaced with a new code-compliant 35-foot sewer line.
Additionally, four lighting fixtures at the Croatan Convenience Center stopped functioning, making it extremely difficult for residents and staff to navigate the Convenience Center. Working with the Craven County Maintenance Department and a local electrical contractor, the Solid Waste Department was able to diagnose and correct the issue. Due to the age of the Convenience Center, the majority of the lighting equipment at the Croatan Convenience Center were still covered by warranties. Craven County Solid Waste had to pay labor costs to the electrical contractor to complete the repairs.
The Board will be requested to approve a budget amendment, as shown in the following document, in the amount of $14,000.
E. Emergency Services – Side Scan Sonar Budget Amendment
Craven County Emergency Services obtained a side scan sonar from a grant to help in Search and Rescue. This special equipment has been used many times to assist in missing person recovery, evidence collection and other missions that required sonar use for the mission. While using the sonar to assist in locating a murder weapon the equipment became entangled in something underwater and has since not functioned properly. The sonar was taken to the shop for evaluation, and it was determined there are damages to the unit, with estimated repairs to cost $5,130.43. The unit needs to be repaired as soon as possible to be ready for any call for service. We use the unit as a regional response upon request from Emergency Management and other agencies to assist in missing person cases.
The Board will be requested to approve a budget amendment, as shown in the following document, in the amount of $5,131.
F. Convention Center – Contracted Services Budget Amendment
Year to date for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, the Convention Center has hosted 168 events. Of those events, there were 14 military balls and 27 multiple day events. In Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the Center did not host any military balls due to the COVID-19 protocols that were implemented by the Department of Defense. Due to the increase in event days, additional contracted cleanings of the Center have been required in order to meet the demand of the clients. The cleanliness of the Center is consistently mentioned positively in client feedback.
Convention Center staff is requesting a budget amendment in the amount of $11,900, as shown in the following document, that will recognize additional Catering Commission revenue and increase the Contractual Services expenditure line for cleaning services for the remainder of the fiscal year. These revenues are trending higher than anticipated as a direct result of the increased event bookings that have occurred and are booked through the remainder of the fiscal year.
G. The Wall that Heals – Budget Amendment
At the Board’s last meeting, Commissioner Hunt presented information on The Wall that Heals, a ¾ size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to Havelock, on Nov 2 – 5. She referenced that Craven County has the 3rd highest number of veterans in North Carolina and the project will benefit all the citizens and children in Craven County, as well as friends and family in the neighboring counties of Jones, Pamlico, Carteret, and Onslow.
The Board will be requested to approve a budget amendment, as shown in the following document, in the amount of $5,000, which will be applied to the cost of the infrastructure of the wall.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the consent agenda items.
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS:
3. Tax – Leslie Young
A. Report of Unpaid 2022 Taxes and Tax Lien Advertisement Date
Tax Administrator, Leslie Young, will present to the Board the amount of 2022 taxes that remain unpaid which are a lien upon real estate. NCGS 105-369(a) requires this report.
This statute also requires the Board to order the tax collector to advertise the liens for 2022 in a newspaper of general circulation in the county. Ms. Young is requesting that the Board authorize that the liens be advertised in the Sun Journal on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Board Action: Order the tax collector to advertise the liens for 2022 in the Sun Journal on April 10, 2023
B. Revaluation 2023 Update
Leslie Young will provide an update on the 2023 revaluation, inclusive of finalizing details and a projected timeline.
Board Action: Receive Information
4. Soil & Water: Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program (StRAP) Award – Patrick Baker
Craven County Soil & Water Conservation District has been notified by the NC Division of Soil & Water Conservation of a Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program (StRAP) award in the amount of $388,939. These funds are intended to remove stream debris from a 2.96-mile segment of Swift Creek between Butler Ford Road and NC Hwy 118. StRAP funds are intended to reduce flooding by removing stream debris across the state’s waterways through proactive efforts rather than reactive following storm events.
Under this program, the extracted debris must be removed from the 100-year floodplain or processed in such a manner that the debris would not pose a risk of reentering the stream during a subsequent flooding event.
100% grant funded; no County match required.
On Dec. 22, 2022, staff published a request for proposal for debris removal contractors. The proposals were due by Jan. 20, 2023. We received three proposals. After review and rating by our review team, we request the Board of Commissioners award the StRAP contract to J and J Environmental, LLC. The allocated construction budget for this project is $326,349. J and J Environmental’ s bid came in at $186,200, which will allow us the ability to move upstream on Swift Creek to perform an additional $140,149 worth of work. At this time, we request the Board of Commissioners award this contract to J and J Environmental, LLC. for a not to exceed amount of $326,349.
A Summary Rating Sheet for Contract Services Proposals is shown in the following document.
Board Action: Award the StRAP Contract to J & J Environmental, LLC
5. APPOINTMENTS
A. Pending:
Emergency Medical Services (Medical Community Rep)
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) (Sheriff Designee – was an SRO; and Seat 6 previously held by Eric Queen)
Voluntary Agricultural District (District 6)
B. Upcoming: Terms Expiring in February
Craven Aging Planning Board – Does not Seek Reappointment
– Lorraine Gardner (60+ rep; first appointed 2/2021)
Craven County Planning Board – Seeks Reappointment
– Johnnie Robinson (District 4 – first appointed 2/2019) There is another applicant Lisa Ann Coleman on file from District 4 which follows.
Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council – Both Seek Reappointment
– Keith Morris (TWP 1 Vanceboro Fire; first appointed 2014)
– Michael Paul (TWP 7 Fire & Rescue; first appointed 2016)
Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council –
– C. J. “Charlie” Hill (Cove City EMS) is the new Captain replacing Jean Matthews
Fireman’s Relief Fund – All Seek Reappointment
– Theron McCabe (TWP 5 Harlowe; first appointed 2013)
– There is another applicant Kimberly Johnston on file from District 5 which follows.
– Carl Jarman (TWP 9 Fire; first appointed 2013)
– Roger Wetherington (TWP 9 Fire; first appointed 2013)
Fire Tax Commissioners Board – All Seek Reappointment
– Timothy Mason (TWP 2 Tri Community; first appointed 2019)
– Shane Turney (TWP 8 West New Bern; first appointed 2015)
– Allen Gaskins (TWP 1 Vanceboro; first appointed 2019)
– Dallas Brown (TWP 8 West New Bern)
– Chris Wetherington (TWP 2 Little Swift Creek; first appointed 2015)
– Howard Carrier (TWP 9; first appointed 2013)
– Chris Register (TWP 9; first appointed 2013)
Fire Tax Commissioners Board –
– Applicant Donald Shannon (document follows) is recommended to replace Martin Hernandez (TWP 6)
C. Upcoming: Terms Expiring in March
Nursing Home Advisory Committee
– David Deitz
– Peter Geisler
Adult Care Home Advisory Committee
– Carmal George
Highway 70 Corridor Committee
– Danny Walsh
– Bobby Darden
Craven County Planning Board
– Bruce Hice
5. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
A. Approval of Conveyance after Expiration of Upset Bid Period – 2706 McKinley Avenue, New Bern (Parcel No. 8-037-061-C)
The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $2,500, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $2,500. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $2,500. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $3,219.12. The tax value of this property is $4,500.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the following resolution should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving conveyance after expiration of upset bid period.
B. Approval of Conveyance After Expiration of Upset Bid Period – 1000 Neuse Avenue, New Bern (Parcel No. 8-015-023)
The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $3,000, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $3,000. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $3,000. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $7,144.75. The tax value of this property is $6,000.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the following resolution should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving conveyance after expiration of upset bid period.
C. Approval of Conveyance After Expiration of Upset Bid Period – 115 Hilmont Road, New Bern (Parcel No. 8-219-006)
The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $7,500, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $7,500. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $7,500. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $6,349.65. The tax value of this property is $15,000.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the following resolution should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving conveyance after expiration of upset bid period.
7. PETITION OF CITIZENS – GENERAL TOPICS
Comments directly pertaining to policies or issues which are under the statutory or administrative authority of the Board shall be made during a general comment period occurring at the end of each regularly scheduled meeting. Comments during this period shall be limited to those comments directly pertaining to issues which are under the statutory or administrative authority of the Board.
Each speaker must address the Board as a whole (and not any individual Commissioner, County staff member or the audience) from the lectern and shall begin his or her remarks by giving his or her name and address and the topic about which they intend to speak. Each speaker will have three minutes to make remarks, as measured by a timer operated by County staff. A speaker may not yield any of his or her time to another speaker. *
Speakers must be courteous in their language and presentation and must abide by generally accepted standards of decorum. Speakers shall not make the same or repetitive comments, whether during a particular comment period or over the course of multiple comment periods. Speakers shall not attack or insult any person or group of people, and speakers shall not give belligerent or hostile comments during any comment period.
Board Action: Receive information.
8. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
9. CLOSED SESSION
The Board will be requested to go into Closed Session pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11(a)(3) to consult with an attorney in order to preserve the attorney-client privilege as it relates to the case of Patrick v. Craven County.
Submitted By Alison Newcombe
* Editor’s Note: During the Petition of Citizens (POC), the board has two rules that potentially violate peoples’ freedom of speech. One — people are asked to state their name and address. Two –addressing the board, “Each speaker must address the Board as a whole.” The Board of Commissioners cannot enforce these rules because it would infringe on peoples’ First Amendment right to freedom of speech.
If you want to address the board, sign up before the meeting starts at 6 p.m.
