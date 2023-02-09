Principal and Teacher of the Year, CTE Among Agenda Items on Craven Board of Education Work Session and Meeting

The Board of Education has a work session and meeting scheduled for this month. The work session will be held Feb. 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. and the regular board meeting will be held Feb. 16, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Administrative Building Board Room of Craven County Schools Central Office in New Bern. View the agendas in their entirety here.
Work Session
Feb. 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.
A. BOARD WORK SESSION AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Adoption of Agenda
3. Safety Procedures and Ground Rules
B. INVOCATION (2 minutes)
C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
D. RECOGNITION OF PARENT AND STUDENT REPRESENTATIVES TO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
WORK SESSION
E. RECOGNITION OF PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR AND TEACHER OF THE YEAR
F. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
1. Superintendent’s Update
2. Storage Facility Gift
3. Policy 7340: Employee Dress and Appearance
G. BREAK (10 minutes)
H. STRATEGIC PLANNING AND CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT
1. Restart Application Status
2. Social-Emotional Learning
3. Surveys
4. Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS)
I. HUMAN RESOURCE SERVICES
1. Human Resource Report 8 February
J. BREAK (10 Minutes)
K. ACADEMIC SERVICES
1. 2023-24 Academic Calendar Proposals
2. Out-of-State Field Trips
3. Water Activity Field Trips
4. Digital Learning Initiative Emerging Technologies Grant
5. Digital Learning Initiative Professional Development Grant
L. BREAK (10 Minutes)
M. SYSTEMS AND OPERATIONS
1. Purchase of Toughbook Laptops
N. FINANCE
1. Budget Amendments
a. Local Current Expense Budget Amendment
b. State Funds Amendment
c. Federal Budget Amendment
d. Fund 8 Other Restricted Funds Budget Amendment
e. School Nutrition Fund Amendment
O. CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
1. Alternative School
2. Policy Review
a. Policy 1510/4200/7270: School Safety
3. Goal Work
P. BIN
Q. MEETING EVALUATION (+/∆)
R. CLOSED SESSION
S. ADJOURN
Board Meeting
Feb. 16, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Public input will be received at this meeting.
A. REGULAR BOARD AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Adoption of Agenda
3. Safety Procedures and Ground Rules
4. Acknowledgements
B. INVOCATION
C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
D. CHARACTER WORD AND CORE VALUE FOR FEBRUARY
E. RECOGNITIONS
1. Student Recognitions
a. Citizenship Education Award-Presentation of the Character Word & Core Value
2. Staff Recognitions
a. Exceptional Children’s Teacher of the Year
b. NCDPI Rethink Education Program
c. National Board of Certified Teachers
d. Career and Technical Education (CTE) Spotlight
e. Essential Piece
F. BREAK
G. SUMMARY OF BOARD WORK SESSION
H. PUBLIC INPUT
I. BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING MINUTES
1. Regular Meeting Minutes
2. Closed Session Meeting Minutes
J. CONSENT AGENDA
1. Policy (Legal Reference Update)
a. Policy 4270/6145: Concussion and Head Injury
K. BREAK
L. CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
1. Policy Review
a. Policy 2310: Public Participation at Board Meetings
2. Discussion of Public Input
3. BIN
4. Celebrations
5. Goal Work
M. +/∆ EVALUATION
N. CLOSED SESSION (If Needed)
O. ADJOURN
Agendas provided by Heather Nelder, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent