PIE Announces Spring Cycle PIE grants of $21,419 to Craven County educators

Due to the incredible generosity of the Craven County community, Craven County Partners in Education (PIE) was able to award $21,419 for the Spring Cycle PIE Grants, bringing the total PIE Grants awarded for the 2022-23 school year to $36,000.
Partners in Education’s goal is to enhance the learning environment in our public schools through PIE Grants. This is PIE’s 33rd year offering PIE grants that fund activities and materials requested by those closest to the educational process — our teachers. Craven County Schools teachers and principals are encouraged to submit grant proposals to PIE in two grant cycles, fall and spring, for creative and innovative projects in their classrooms and schools.
The winners of the Spring Cycle PIE Grants are:
· I’ve Been Wading for a Turtle Like You, $1,496.26 – Stephanie Holden, Tristian Dixon, and Edward Bundshuh, West Craven High
· Frogs, Pigs, and Eyes, Oh My!, $1,490.76 – Stephanie Holden, John Robbins, and Edward Bundshuh, West Craven High
· Chemistry FUNdamentals, $1,351.92 – Stephanie Holden, Tristian Dixon, and Edward Bundshuh, West Craven High
· A Biochemistry Complex, $1,433.84 – Edward Bundshuh, West Craven High
· We are the Little Dino Experts, $1,319.95 – Laura Wilson, Roger Bell New Tech Academy
· Music For All: Celebrating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, $1,361.91 – Luana Palimetakis, WJ Gurganus Elementary
· “Fore” the Kids – Creating a Disc Golf Course for All!, $1,491 – Jason Philipps and Roxanne Ank, Ben D. Quinn Elementary
· Hands-On Music Learning, $987.97 – Luana Palimetakis, W.J. Gurganus Elementary
· Creating Math-sterminds With Osmo Learning Kits, $1,500 – Hailey Hardee, Roger Bell New Tech Academy
· Who will be the G.O.A.T.?, $951.26 – Lori Sugg and Eric Baril, Grover C Fields Middle
· Borrow and Play – Free PE Equipment Rentals!, $1,341.78 – Jason Philipps, Ben D Quinn Elementary
· Social Skills Library, $550 – Cannon Carpenter, Roger Bell New Tech Academy
· Because Every Picture Tells a Story…, $1,398.35 – Cheri Brody, Tucker Creek Middle
· Taking Sportsmanship to the Extra Degree in 2023, $600 – Lawrence “Jake” Cuba, Graham A. Barden Elementary
· Fresh Air, Friends, and Flexible Seating, $1,445.25 – Cheri Brody, Tucker Creek Middle
· Rolling to Raleigh, $1,499.99 – Vanessa Angelo, Mona Baldauf, and Whitney Hernandez, Roger Bell New Tech Academy
· What Can We Makey Makey?, $1,198.70 – Ashley Fillingame and Kathleen Brinson, James W. Smith Elementary
To learn more about PIE grants and programs, and how to be a PIE Partner, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education, at 514-6321 or visit cravenpartners.com.
By Darlene Brown