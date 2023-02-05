Pancakes for Puryear and Benefit Ride

February 5, 2023

Pancakes for Puryear and Benefit Ride in New Bern NC

Pancakes for Puryear will be held on Feb. 25 from 8 – 11 a.m. at Two Rivers Church located at 3321 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern, NC. Kick Stands Up at 11:30 a.m.

Lee and Brittany started Bear City Cycles in February 2021, a year later they welcomed their daughter, Leah, to the world. Lee enjoyed fishing and working on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, but he loves his family. Tragically, Lee passed away suddenly, and his family needs our help.

Join us as we ride for Lee and all he did for the ENC motorcycle community and help his family.

There will be door prizes, an auction, 50/50 raffle and music by Bryan Mayer.

By Michael Miller

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support Local Independent News

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design