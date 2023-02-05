Pancakes for Puryear and Benefit Ride

Pancakes for Puryear will be held on Feb. 25 from 8 – 11 a.m. at Two Rivers Church located at 3321 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern, NC. Kick Stands Up at 11:30 a.m.
Lee and Brittany started Bear City Cycles in February 2021, a year later they welcomed their daughter, Leah, to the world. Lee enjoyed fishing and working on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, but he loves his family. Tragically, Lee passed away suddenly, and his family needs our help.
Join us as we ride for Lee and all he did for the ENC motorcycle community and help his family.
There will be door prizes, an auction, 50/50 raffle and music by Bryan Mayer.
By Michael Miller