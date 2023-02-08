On with the show: Historic New Bern theater will reopen in grand fashion

After being closed to the public for nearly two months, the New Bern Civic Theatre will pull back the curtain on its newly renovated performance space during a grand re-opening Friday.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and open house from 6-9 p.m. at the historic theater, located at 414 Pollock St.
According to NBCT Board President George Oliver, work to upgrade and repair the 112-year-old building is the most extensive undertaken since it came under the theater’s ownership in 1980.
Work began in 2016 with facade renovations before moving inside for lobby work the following year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater was closed from March 2020 through May 2021, a period that allowed for work, such as rebuilding the stage, that would have been impossible during a regular performance season.
The theater has been closed since December for the most recent renovations.
“The plan has always been to move through the theater and bring everything back up to glory,” Oliver noted.
During a tour of the newly revamped NBCT Monday, Oliver pointed out improvements to the restrooms, which have been a “constant source of consternation” for patrons, he admitted. The infamous saloon-style swinging door on the women’s’ bathroom has been replaced, while a third ADA accessible bathroom has been added across the hall.
In the theater itself, brand new, larger seats have been installed and reconfigured, bringing the audience capacity from 268 to 291.
“I don’t know the last time the theatre has had new seats,” Oliver said. “We’ve been getting by on hand-me-downs and donations from folks. So, it’s great to have seats designed for this space.”
The crumbling plaster that once covered the theatre’s walls has been removed to expose the original brickwork underneath. All new sound panels have been added along the walls and a new lighting and speaker truss is in place.
Speakers and subwoofers have been added under the stage as well, Oliver explained.
The changes are part of a substantial sound upgrade that included bringing in Emmy award winner Chuck Davis, who agreed to do the renovated building’s sound design at a fraction of his usual cost. Davis is also working with the newly opened Baxter’s 1892 in downtown New Bern.
“He’s tuning the room, everything from the position of the speakers to the monitors backstage for the performers so they can hear themselves well,” Oliver said. “The goal is to make the sound uniform throughout, whether you’re up in the balcony or down on the front row so you can hear everything really well.”
The theater currently has eight shows scheduled for its 2023 performance season. An upcoming production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” set to open on Feb. 17 is currently in rehearsal, evident from the piano and other props that were arranged among the construction materials on stage Monday.
The adjoining Athens Cafe, which includes the NBCT’s administrative offices, has also undergone renovations. Like the main theater, the plaster has been removed from the building’s walls and the ceiling has been repaired. New flooring has also been added to create what Oliver described as a “black box” theater for smaller shows and rehearsals.
The Athens Cafe will host the upcoming, sold-out performance of “The Vagina Monologues” that begins Feb. 16.
“This is a fun space because it gives an opportunity to present shows that are not popular enough that you would be able to do them on the main stage,” said Neil Oliver, NBCT’s facilities director, “You can do something that’s a little more experimental or intimate in this space.”
Neil, no relation to George Oliver, said the latest round of renovations have cost approximately $135,000, which has come through the support of local businesses and individual donors. Financial support has also come from the Harold H. Bate Foundation and collaborations with the Craven County Arts Council.
Hearne’s Fine Jewelry committed $30,000 to sponsor the theater’s revamped balcony, which will be rechristened the Hearne’s Jewel Box.
“There’s a lot of people who have a lot of love for this place and what we do here, so that’s what this is about. It could not have happened without the financial support of the community and the volunteers.”
Both George and Neil said their commitment to NBCT is personal, having served in roles behind the scenes and on-stage over the last decade with friends and family members.
“Nobody’s paid to be on stage, they’re all volunteers. So, you have these people from all walks of life who are doing it because they love it,” George said. “You realize how talented the people down your street are.”
For more information about the New Bern Civic Theatre and a full 2023 season schedule, visit newberncivictheatre.org.
By Todd Wetherington, Co-Editor. Question and comments? Send an email.