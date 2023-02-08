New Bern Yacht Club celebrates 30th Anniversary, welcomes new officers and directors

New Bern Yacht Club members celebrated 30 years of boating and camaraderie at the club’s Annual Change of Watch Gala in January. Founded in 1993 by boating enthusiasts, NBYC’s membership grew and in 1997 acquired its clubhouse and grounds on scenic Brices Creek. Members worked together to create an attractive place to gather and built docks with access to the Trent and Neuse Rivers and beautiful waterways beyond. Throughout the years, NBYC has promoted local and long-distance cruising and a fun social lifestyle.
At the Change of Watch event, the club also installed its 2023 Officers and Directors.
NBYC welcomes boaters with all styles and sizes of boats, offering a range of boating and social events throughout the year, as well as an innovative Skipper Assist program for captains who wish to increase their nautical skills. For more information send an email or visit NewBernYachtClub.com.
By Laurens Lichty