New Bern PD investigating Wednesday morning death at apartment complex

The New Bern Police Department is investigating the death of a New Bern woman that occurred early Wednesday morning.
According to an NBPD press release, officers responded to the Woodland Crossing apartments in the area of Egret Circle and Woodland Ave. at 2:17 a.m. on Feb. 22 in reference to a person on the ground and unresponsive.
Upon the arrival of medical and police personnel, a female identified as Olivia Carlton, 26, of 2713 Woodland Ave. was located and transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
According to the NBPD, the next of kin has been notified.
The police department said they do not believe there are any public safety concerns involved with the case and additional information will be released, if appropriate.
The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the NBPD at 252-633-2020.
By Todd Wetherington, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.