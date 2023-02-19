NCDOT updates, ARPA funds, financial audit among agenda items on Craven Board of Commissioners meeting – Feb 20

The meeting will be held on Feb. 20, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. View the agenda and packet here.
CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
1. APPROVE AGENDA
CONSENT AGENDA
A. Minutes of Feb. 6, 2023, Regular Session Minutes
The Board is requested to approve the Minutes of Feb. 6, 2023, as presented in the following document.
B. TAX RELEASES AND REFUNDS
The Board is requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as presented in the following document.
Leslie Young submitted an explanation for the following release:
Owner – Without Limits Christian Center, Inc., Parcel ID 8-216-005, qualifies for exemption per NCGS 105-278.3, but was taxed for Tax Year 2022 as a clerical error.
C. HEALTH – BUDGET AMENDMENT FOR ADDITIONAL STATE FUNDING FOR TB CONTROL
The Craven County Health Department has been awarded funding in the amount of $2,350 to enhance latent tuberculosis infection and active TB disease screening and treatment to prevent future transmission of TB in the community. Funding will pay for TB diagnostic testing, including, but not limited to, chest x-rays and interferon gamma release assay (IGRA), and interpretation services as needed for the TB program.
The Board is requested to approve a budget amendment, in the amount of $2,350, as shown in the following document.
D. SHERIFF – DONATION BUDGET AMENDMENT
The Sheriff’s Office has received two donation checks totaling $1,050 from Craven County citizens. These checks will be used towards the purchase of a variety of items needed by the office, at the Sheriff’s discretion.
The Board is requested to approve a budget amendment, shown in the following document, in the amount of $1,050.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the Consent Agenda items.
2. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESENTATION: Jeff Cabaniss, NCDOT Division Engineer, Merrie Jo Alcoke, NCDOT Board Member
NCDOT Division Engineer, Jeff Cabaniss, and NCDOT Board Member, Merrie Jo Alcoke, will provide an update to the Board on current NCDOT projects in Craven County. A copy of his PowerPoint presentation is shown in the following document.
Board Action: Receive information
3. INTRODUCTION OF REPRESENTATIVE CELESTE CAIRNS: Chairman Jones
4. PRESENTATION OF THE 2022 ANNUAL AUDIT REPORT: Alan Thompson, CPA
Alan Thompson, CPA with the accounting firm of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., P.A., will present to the Board the annual audit report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. A copy of his presentation is shown in the following document.
Board Action: Receive information
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS:
5. Tax – Revaluation 2023 Update: Leslie Young, Tax Administrator
Tax Administrator Leslie Young will provide an update of Craven County’s Revaluation 2023, inclusive of a calendar update, the process and procedures used to serve the citizens once the revaluation notices are mailed, and the current statistics applicable and representative of the revaluation.
Board Action: Receive information
6. Social Services – IVB Foster Care Funds Budget Amendment:
Geoffrey Marett, Social Services Director
Social Services Director, Geoffrey Marett, will request approval of funds needed for foster care board payments through the end of the fiscal year. Foster Care IVB funds are reimbursed at approximately 50% Federal/State funds for eligible room and board payments. Justification for his request and a budget amendment in the amount of $350,000 are shown in the following document.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment in the amount of $350,000. A roll call vote is needed.
7. Sheriff: Captain Chad Smith; Sheriff Chip Hughes
A. Formal Acceptance of Body Scanner Contract
On Dec. 12, 2022, the County advertised for a full body scanner for the Jail as presented in the County’s ARPA spending plan. The Request for Quotes was advertised on the County’s website and sent to several vendors. Quotes were received and opened on Jan. 5, 2023 at 3 pm. An evaluation committee reviewed the 3 responses, and it was deemed the second lowest bidder, Point Security, would be recommended for award. Although Point Security didn’t quote the lowest price, they met or exceeded more specifications required than the lowest bidder. Point Security has a quicker scan time, is constructed of steel versus aluminum, and is also manufactured and supported in the United States. The County Attorney has reviewed the evaluation committee’s recommendation and has approved the methodology used for awarding the bid.
The following document is the bid tab and the recommended quote for your consideration.
We are seeking the Board’s approval of the contract to proceed with procurement of the scanner. The funding source for this purchase will be the county’s America Rescue Plan Act funds.
Board Action: Approve body scanner purchase contract.
B. Award of Firearms to Retirees
The Sheriff’s Office would like to sell the service side arms to recently retired Lt. Thomas Bersch, Sgt. Henry Clements, Deputy Lawrence Tracy and Deputy Glenn Clark under the provisions of NCGS 20-187.2. This statute states that the governing body of law enforcement agency may in its discretion, award to a retiring member, upon request, the service side arm of such retiring member. The price has traditionally been set at one dollar, at which we will honor the same price for the above retirees.
Documentation of the statute follows:
Board Action: Approve award of firearms to retirees
8. Facilities: Gene Hodges, Assistant County Manager
A. Approval of Construction Manager at Risk Delivery Method for DSS Expansion/Renovation
In July 2022, the Board of Commissioners directed staff to continue working with the design team at Oakley Collier Architects (OCA) to develop an expansion project for the Department of Social Services Building located at 2818 Neuse Boulevard. The intention is to utilize funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for this much needed project. Using the guidance for ARPA funding that was provided at that time, design work commenced with the intent of a design/bid/build project. Subsequently, additional guidance was provided by the US Department of Treasury and the UNC School of Government that provided additional clarification of the use of ARPA funds that allows counties to use additional procurement methods for capital projects. In consultation with the design team, and staff’s experience with the Emergency Services Building project (Old Jail), it was decided that Construction Manager at Risk (CM@R) would be a better delivery method for the DSS expansion project. Construction Manager @ Risk is a collaborative process where the County, OCA, and the constructor will work throughout the design and construction phases to identify efficiencies early in the project to avoid cost overruns and schedule delays. The design and construction teams work with the County to develop a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) and the project is developed and scoped mindful of this price. The result is a project that is delivered on a fast-track schedule with little to no change orders.
To move forward the Board of Commissioners will be requested to approve the resolution, shown in the following document, to authorize the use of the Construction Manager at Risk methodology for the addition and renovation work at this facility.
Board Action: Receive information and approve the resolution authorizing the use of construction manager at risk methodology for addition and renovation work at the DSS Building.
B. Selection of Construction Manager at Risk for DSS Expansion/Renovation
In July 2022, the Board of Commissioners directed staff to continue working with the design team at OCA to develop an expansion project for the DSS Building. A RFQ for CM@R was issued on Dec. 12, 2022, a site visit was held on Jan. 6, 2023 and responses were received on Jan. 18, 2023. We received nine responses to the RFQ and after the responses were rated by the review panel, interviews were conducted with the top four firms that responded. After the interviews, the panel recommends that Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount, N.C. be selected as the CM@R for this project. The following document shows the rating sheet for the RFQ responses and the rating sheet for the interviews. Barnhill’s knowledge and experience with large projects, similar to this one and their proven track record of success with CM@R projects, put them in the best position to collaborate with Craven County to develop and execute this project. The next step will be negotiating a fee and terms of a contract with the selected firm.
Board Action: Select Barnhill Contracting Company as the Construction Manager at Risk for the DSS Expansion/Renovation Project and authorize staff to execute all necessary agreements for this phase.
9. APPOINTMENTS
Pending:
Craven Aging Planning Board
Craven Clean Sweep
Emergency Medical Services
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC)
Local Emergency Planning Committee
Volunteer Agricultural District (District 6)
Fireman’s Relief Fund (Harlowe District 5)
Current:
Adult Care Home Advisory Committee – seeks reappointment
Carmal George
Nursing Home Advisory Committee
Applicant (see following) Debra Gray seeks appointment
Upcoming: Terms Expiring in March
Nursing Home Advisory Committee
– David Deitz
– Peter Geisler
Highway 70 Corridor Committee
– Danny Walsh
– Bobby Darden
Craven County Planning Board
– Bruce Hice
Fireman’s Relief Fund Board
– Wesley Griffin, TWP 2 Little Swift Creek
– Keith Morris, TWP 1 Vanceboro
– Marlow Jones, TWP 1 Vanceboro
– Matthew Spirko, TWP 2 Tri Community
– Donald Heath, TWP 3 Ft. Barnwell
– Milton Everette, TWP 5 Harlowe
– Oswald Chance, TWP 7
– Robert Blalock, TWP 7
Fire Tax Commissioner
– Sammy Lilly, TWP 1 Vanceboro
– Tommy Cowan, TWP 2 Little Swift Creek
– Terry Gaskins, TWP 2 Little Swift Creek
– Thomas Gaskins, TWP 2 Tri Community
– Jackie McKinney, TWP 7
Emergency Medical Services
– G. Strickland
10. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
11. COUNTY MANANGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
12. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
13. ADJOURN
Submitted By Alison Newcombe