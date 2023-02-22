MERCI Clinic names new executive director

MERCI Clinic is excited to announce its newest leader. Reverend Lynda Myers joined the MERCI team as its executive director on February 6, 2023. She brings with her extensive leadership experience in both the profit and nonprofit sectors and a heart for our mission and passion to be an integral part of our community. We invite you to share our excitement and welcome her to the community!
MERCI Clinic is a nonprofit community clinic, staffed primarily by volunteers, which provides free health care services for adults of Craven, Pamlico, and Jones Counties who are of limited income and without medical or dental insurance.
Ranked one of the most successful free clinics in the state based on patient outcomes, we offer services 2.5 days per week plus specialties on other days. The talents and generosity of our community make our mission possible.
By Cindy Burrows, President of the Board of Directors