Lifetime Learning Center Announces Upcoming Malpass Brothers Benefit Concert

The Craven Community College Lifetime Learning Center is pleased to announce an upcoming benefit concert featuring The Malpass Brothers on March 9 at the Grover C. Fields Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will support the Craven CC Foundation.
Concertgoers can count on classic country, original music, and old-time traditional gospels, as well as big hair, fancy boots, and an Elvis twitch or two. The Malpass Brothers’ music is steeped in the legacy of the Louvin Brothers, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, and Hank Williams, Sr. They have opened for Merle Haggard and shared billing with Willie Nelson, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Stuart, and Doc Watson. Hailing from Goldsboro, North Carolina, the duo made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018 and have performed in halls and at festivals from the Shetland Islands to MerleFest, and throughout the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Texas.
Local string band The Bonafides will be the opening act. The Bonafides are a group of friends from New Bern, having a blast while playing songs they love. With acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, banjo, harmonicas, and soaring harmonies, their musical tastes range far and wide. Their sound is influenced by the likes of Carter Family classics, Old Crow Medicine Show, old-time fiddle and banjo tunes, ZZ Top, banjo, and extra-crunchy electric mandolin thrown in for flavor.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for students. All prices include sales tax, postage, and processing fees.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit CravenCC.edu/Malpass. For questions about the event, contact Jennifer Baer at 252-633-2618.
By Craig Ramey