Learn the challenges and rewards of growing different types of gardens in Eastern NC

February 15, 2023

Our Garden Grows More Food

Carolina Nature Coalition will host Mary Smolinski and Denise Kelly, volunteers with River Bend Community Organic Garden and Education Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 308 Meadow St. New Bern. Mary and Denise will take you on a pictorial tour of the mission and growth of the vegetable, pollinator and education garden. The presentation titled “Our Garden Grows More Than Food”, will demonstrate how the organic garden meets the challenges our unique ENC climate presents, and how the garden helps to bring a community together.

This presentation is open to the public.

Visit CNC’s website for more information.

