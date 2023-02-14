Learn about My Sister’s House during Faith Connection’s meeting on Feb. 16

February 14, 2023

Faith Connection Meeting with My Sister's House

Faith Connection is an interfaith partnership of local congregations working together for the betterment of our community.

Our next Faith Connection meeting is this Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. (sharp). Our host will be Rev. Charlie Davis and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship located at 308 Meadows St., New Bern, N.C. We will hear a presentation by Bonita Simmons, Director of Tried by Fire on My Sister’s House. ALL are welcome! Refreshments will be served!

Admission is free – Bring a Friend!

By Deacon Jim Hackett

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support Local Independent News

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design