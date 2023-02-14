Learn about My Sister’s House during Faith Connection’s meeting on Feb. 16

Faith Connection is an interfaith partnership of local congregations working together for the betterment of our community.
Our next Faith Connection meeting is this Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. (sharp). Our host will be Rev. Charlie Davis and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship located at 308 Meadows St., New Bern, N.C. We will hear a presentation by Bonita Simmons, Director of Tried by Fire on My Sister’s House. ALL are welcome! Refreshments will be served!
Admission is free – Bring a Friend!
By Deacon Jim Hackett