Henry Dennee of New Bern named new Regimental Commander for Norwich University’s Corps of Cadets

Norwich University Commandant and Vice President for Student Affairs Brigadier General Bill McCollough, VSM, announced that Henry “Hank” Dennee of New Bern, N.C., has been selected to serve as the 2023-24 Regimental Commander, the highest-ranking cadet of Norwich University’s Corps of Cadets.
Cadet Master Sergeant Dennee, a mechanical engineering major and leadership minor, is the senior Regimental Master Fitness Noncommissioned Officer Instructor responsible to plan, execute and enforce physical fitness instruction and standards in the Corps of Cadets. A cadet captain in Air Force ROTC, Dennee lead as a squadron and flight commander, earning Distinguished Graduate of Field Training.
A member of Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma academic societies, Dennee also holds the distinction of being awarded the War of 1812 Ribbon for patriotism and excellence, the Norwich Engineers’ Society Freshman Award, and is a three-time AFROTC Achievement Award recipient. He is also a Perennial President’s List student for highest academic achievement and plays as the Goaltender for Norwich’s ACHA D2 Club Hockey Team (after a year on the NCAA D3 Team). In 2020, Dennee fulfilled one of his personal dreams by earning his private pilot’s license.
“Hank is a respected leader who has the vision, energy, and team-building skills needed to lead the Regiment next year,” McCollough said. “I congratulate him, and the other cadets considered for this prestigious position. We are truly fortunate here at Norwich to have such remarkable and gifted students ready and willing to lead.”
Regimental staff sections are assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company. Led by the regimental commander and the command staff, they perform administration, operational planning, logistics, and other key functions.
Dennee and next year’s cadet officers and NCOs will be formally promoted during a Corps of Cadets Review with Change of Command Ceremony on April 21. Weather permitting the ceremony will be held on the Upper Parade Ground.
