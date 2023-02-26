ETJ, MSD, Days Inn property among agenda items for New Bern Board of Aldermen Work Session – Feb. 27

ETJ, MSD, Days Inn property among agenda items on Board of Aldermen Work Session – Feb. 27
The Feb. 27 meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. Watch on the City of New Bern’s website, social media platforms, and/or City 3 TV.
1. Discussion of Municipal Service District (“MSD”):
a. MSD Advisory Board
b. Downtown Advisory Council
2. Discussion of Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (“ETJ”)
3. Planning Discussion:
a. Goals and Objectives
b. Strategic Planning
c. Comprehensive Plans
d. City Ordinances
4. Financial Update
5. Discussion of Days Inn Property
6. Adjourn
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-2931 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
By Brenda Blaco, city clerk
An information packet is not avaialable for this meeting.